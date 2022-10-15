Hello readers,
On Wednesday of this week the community came together to remember the seven young women from the Shire and St George who lost their lives in the Bali bombing.
It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the devastating act of terror.
The following is an abridged version of a story from the Leader site on Wednesday.
Twenty years ago today, seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George died in the Bali bombings.
They were Renae Anderson, 31, her sister Simone Hanley, 28, Charmaine Whitton, 29, Jodi Wallace, 29, Jodie O'Shea, 29, Michelle "Shelly" Dunlop, 30, and Francoise Dahan, 30.
A total of 202 people, including 88 Australians, died in the blasts on October 12, 2002.
A service will be held at the memorial site in Cronulla.
A poem, which is on a plaque on the memorial, will be read at the service by a high school student.
The poem, titled Our Girls, was written by their families:
Seven young girls set off for fun, to relax and soak in some Bali sun
But the news broke out and rang in our ears
Our girls had been killed and we cried many tears
We wish we had known that that goodbye would be our last
How could we have known that your future would be our past
How do we right this terrible wrong?
For all of you we must stay strong.
We will try to move our lives forward as our goal
You will always remain deep in our hearts and soul
Craig Whitton also shared with the Leader memories of his sister Charmaine.
It's sad to say, but all too often it is only at times like these when we stop and take stock of the fragilities of life.
I urge you all to take a minute to remember these women and their families.
Be sure to hold tight those you love; and tell them often.
For more news from around the region, be sure to visit The Leader website.
Thank you as always for your support and have a great week.
Warm regards,
Editor Matt
