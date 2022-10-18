Unique experience on offer Advertising Feature

Both the fine dining restaurant and the function centre overlook beautiful Kyle Bay on the Georges River. Picture supplied.

Whether it's an intimate fine dining experience or a memorable function for 250 guests there's a venue in Kyle Bay where you will find exemplary food and service.

Jaaks Restaurant and Bar and The Kyle Bay on Georges River offers the best of both worlds.

Jaaks is an intimate Greek fine dining restaurant offering an ambitious degustation menu with an optional Greek beverage pairing, while The Kyle Bay is a modern, refurbished hospitality event venue in a unique waterfront location overlooking the picturesque Kyle Bay peninsula.

All guests can enjoy water views with award-winning cuisine and plenty of on-site parking.

Owners and siblings, George Christodoulou and Diana Valsamis, have a lifetime of experience in the hospitality industry.

Their parents, Con and Anna Christodoulou, started a catering company in 1977 and then branched out into a number of successful event venues, the most recent being The Venus Reception Centre in Kogarah. Following their retirement in 2016 their son and daughter launched Jaaks and The Kyle Bay after winning the tender for the property.

George said having lived in the St George district for 20 years they wanted to create a unique venue that showcased the area and offered the best in food and service.

"The Kyle Bay and Jaaks provides a special venue for people to be able to celebrate major events and milestones," George said.

"We cater to groups of two to 250, depending on whether people want an intimate dining experience in our restaurant or take advantage of our private dining rooms or main function space.

"Besides the uninterrupted waterfront location and ample on-site parking, we have an amazing team who ensure each guest has an enjoyable and memorable experience.

"The kitchen brigade is led by our executive chef Jason McCauley, who brings more than 25 years' experience in the industry after honing his craft at the much lauded 3-hatted Banc restaurant under the guidance of chef Liam Tomlin.

"Restaurant manager Harry Sarantidis has been with us since opening and has great knowledge of food and wine garnered from experiences both domestically and internationally."

As dedicated members of the community, George and Diana pride themselves on providing a place where locals can catch up with family and friends.

"We have been a family-run business for more than 45 years," George said.

"We both live in the area, our children attend local schools and play for the local sporting clubs.

"In fact, the restaurant name, JAAKS, is an acronym for our five children - Jordan, Alannah, Anya, Kosta and Sienna."

You will find Jaaks and The Kyle Bay at 12 Merriman Street, Kyle Bay.

