Heat survey map shows hooning hotspots in Bayside

A heat survey map shows the latest data on hot spots for hooning, nooise and dangerous driving in Bayside.
The maps are contained in the Interim Results of the Have your Say - No to Hooning Report presented to the council last month.
The Have Your Say 'No to Hooning' campaign was initiated by the council to get insights from residents to better understand where hooning, dangerous driving, anti-social and public nuisance driving is having the biggest impact to Bayside residents, visitors and businesses.
The survey focused on three key themes and asked residents to identify where they observed behaviour by dropping a pin on an interactive map.
These three key themes were: noise; dangerous driving and safety concerns; and hooning (speeding).
A total of 188 residents used the interactive map, generating 409 responses to the three key themes.
Of these, 80 responses related to Noise;. 84 responses related to Dangerous Driving; and 245 responses related to Speeding and Hooning.
The data collected has been used to inform the AntiHooning Taskforce which held its inaugural meeting on Thursday, 4 August.
After receiving the results of the interactive survey at its September meeting, the council resolved to continue to work with the Police and TfNSW to share the findings of this survey by pinpointing certain areas or hotspots and advocate for the allocation of resources to positively impact behaviour.
Council staff will continue to utilise community feedback received as a result of the survey to identify and prioritise locations for future deployment of Smart Camera CCTV initiatives.
The the Hooning Hotspots Have Your Say remain open to the public to allow data to continue to collect during the summer months of 2022/2023.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
