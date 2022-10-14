Woolworths has acquired Miranda Mall shopping centre in the first step to what could be another major retail-residential development in Sutherland Shire.
In an unusual twist, a Coles supermarket is the anchor tenant in the centre and has a lease until 2029.
Sources have confirmed Woolworths paid $68 million for the property in Wandella Road, adjoining Seymour Shaw Park.
The centre, which has 16 specialty shops, was called Miranda Mall when it opened in 1979, but the name was later changed to Parkside Plaza and, in 2019, Lederer Shopping Centre.
The property was sold last year to Melbourne-based fund manager and developer IP Generation and the original name was restored.
The 1.15 hectare site is zoned B3, which allows for a residential development above a shopping centre.
The agents in the transaction were Nick Willis and Sam Hatcher from JLL.
Woolworths was contacted for comment.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
