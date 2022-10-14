My Kids Market returns to Sutherland

The My Kids Market NSW is returning to Sutherland on Sunday, 23 October.
The market offers families the chance to buy, sell and recycle pre-loved and new babies and kids' items.
Outgrown clothing, toys, books, shoes, prams, bikes, cots, highchairs and other nursery items are on offer.
The market attracts a large crowd of parents, grandparents and expecting parents who are looking for quality baby and kids goods without breaking the budget.
Families can also host a stall at the market to sell unwanted items that the kids have outgrown.
Details: Sunday 23 October, 9am 12noon.
Sutherland Basketball Stadium, Rawson Ave Sutherland.
Shopper entry $4 and kids are free.
Pre Loved and Business Stalls available at: www.mykidsmarketnsw.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.