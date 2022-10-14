St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

My Kids Market returns to Sutherland

October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The market attracts a large crowd of parents, grandparents and expecting parents who are looking for quality baby and kids goods without breaking the budget.

The My Kids Market NSW is returning to Sutherland on Sunday, 23 October.

