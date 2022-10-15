Sandringham seawall and shared path upgrade timetable released

Construction work for the upgrade of the Sandringham seawall and shared path is not expected to start until May, 2023.
A report to the October Bayside Council City Works and Assets Committee meeting outlined the timeline for the works.
In January 2021, the pedestrian path located directly behind the seawall between Vanston Parade and Ida Street was closed due to public safety concerns due to the subsided path surface caused by beach erosion.
A temporary alternative path located away from the seawall between Vanston Parade and Ida Street has been provided while Council considers the options available to resolve the issues caused by beach erosion.
Investigations have determined that the installation of a five-metre wide riprap rock apron placed along the toe of the seawall will break up wave energy and reduce leaching and subsidence of material from behind the seawall.
Compacted fill material behind the seawall will stabilise the structure and reinstate the original ground levels.
This solution is currently being designed.
The temporary alternative path located away from the seawall between Vanston Parade and Ida Street will be upgraded to a conforming shared path with additional width, lighting and seating.
Design for the works will take place from October to December, 2022. Community consultation will take place from January to February 2023, tendering for construction will be in March 2023 and construction will start in May 2023 with an estimated completion in October 2023.
Bayside Council has received a $1million NSW Severe Weather and Flood Grant to go towards repairing the seawall.
The program has been developed to avoid the busy summer/Christmas and New Year period to ensure access to the Foreshore is maintained during this season.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.