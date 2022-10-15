St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sandringham seawall and shared path upgrade timetable released

By Jim Gainsford
October 15 2022 - 6:00am
In January 2021, the pedestrian path located directly behind the seawall between Vanston Parade and Ida Street was closed due to public safety concerns due to the subsided path surface caused by beach erosion.

Construction work for the upgrade of the Sandringham seawall and shared path is not expected to start until May, 2023.

