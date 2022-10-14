St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Changed traffic conditions at Blakehurst

October 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Transport for NSW will close a small section of Church Street near the intersection with Princes Highway and Water Street for asphalting from 9am Monday 17 to 5am Tuesday 18 October, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Church Street at Blakehurst next week.

