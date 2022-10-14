Changed traffic conditions at Blakehurst

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Church Street at Blakehurst next week.
Transport for NSW will close a small section of Church Street near the intersection with Princes Highway and Water Street for asphalting from 9am Monday 17 to 5am Tuesday 18 October, weather permitting.
This work will involve removing the existing asphalt, rebuilding the pavement below the road and resurfacing.
Only residents will have vehicle access to properties in this section of Church Street during work hours but full pedestrian access will be maintained.
Access to the Princes Highway northbound from Church Street will be via Taro Street, East Street and Water Street.
Motorists are also advised that Bunyala Street at Blakehurst will be closed to all vehicles for one night next week.
Transport for NSW will be undertaking asphalting works from 8pm Tuesday 18 until 5am Wednesday 19 October, weather permitting.
This work will include removing the existing asphalt, rebuilding the pavement below the road and resurfacing with new asphalt.
Pedestrian access will be maintained.
Motorists who require access to Bunyala Street are advised to enter prior to 8pm or park in the Church Street car park.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
