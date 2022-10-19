Community concern that the Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit is being "re-purposed" is a temporary measure Sutherland Hospital says, as the hospital progresses through its new development.
A reader contacted the Leader saying that 20 beds would no longer exist in the unit. A spokeswoman for South Eastern Sydney Local Health District says it is reviewing how existing services will be temporarily impacted during the re-development works, including the Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit.
"We acknowledge the importance of this service to our community and will ensure services are available for those who need them," she said.
"Any patients, clients, or staff who use or work in any areas of Sutherland Hospital temporarily impacted by the re-development will be consulted and kept informed throughout the process."
The NSW Government's $88.5 million Sutherland Hospital Operating Theatres project will see a combination of new build and refurbishment works invested into the community, providing the hospital with a modern operating theatre environment and improved efficiencies and services for patients in the area.
When complete in 2024, the re-development will deliver new facilities and services, including the provision of a new MRI so that patients can access on-site MRI services closer to home.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
