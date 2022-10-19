St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Temporary impacts on Sutherland Hospital's Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:18am, first published October 19 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As Sutherland Hospital progresses through a major re-development of its operating theatres, some existing services including the Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit will be temporarily affected. Picture by John Veage

Community concern that the Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit is being "re-purposed" is a temporary measure Sutherland Hospital says, as the hospital progresses through its new development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.