St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Move to Noosa pays off for Papac

By John Veage
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:43am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Carla Papac, made the move from Cronulla to Noosa four months ago to train with legendary Ironman Darren Mercer. Picture John Veage

There was a major upset in the 2022 Coolangatta Gold Ironwoman race on Sunday with former Sutherland Shire athlete Carla Papac defeating four time champion Courtney Hancock in a closely fought contest.

