A car found itself in a most awkward parking spot recently at Westfield Hurstville.
On October 13 police were called to the shopping centre car park where a 71-year-old female driver of Honda accidentally landed on top of another car while exiting.
The vehicle ploughed over the bollard and launched onto two other parked cars including a white Mercedes. The force of the impact set off airbags, but fortunately nobody was hurt.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
