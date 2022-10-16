Next instalment of Planet of the Apes will be filmed at Helensburgh

Hollywood monkey mania is coming to the suburbs.
The next instalment of Planet of the Apes will be filmed in Sydney, including on location at Helensburgh.
It was announced earlier this week at Disney Studios Australia in Sydney (renamed from Fox Studios Australia, part of The Walt Disney Company's Australian footprint).
20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will receive $17 million in support from the Australian Government, and funding through Screen NSW's Made In NSW fund.
Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes begins an all-new chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.
Planet of the Apes, which follows the rise of an intelligent ape species fighting for control over Earth and its human inhabitants, is one of 20th Century Studios' most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion worldwide.
This production will inject more than $128 million into the Australian economy, utilising the services of more than 1000 local businesses.
President of 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbell, says Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of the studio's legacy.
"With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024," he said.
Filming of the latest Mad Max movie, Furiosa, was also filmed this year, at Kurnell.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
