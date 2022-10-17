Water quality at many swimming spots in St George and Sutherland Shire has dived during a year of rain.
Swimming enclosures were the most impacted, the 2021-22 State of the Beaches report revealed.
Poor ratings were given to Gymea Bay Baths, Jew Fish Bay Baths, Oatley Bay Baths, Carss Point Baths, Dolls Point Baths and Kyeemagh Baths.
Even Cronulla beach - which always rates Very Good - was downgraded to Good.
The report said rainfall was the major driver of pollution to recreational waters, generating stormwater runoff and triggering untreated discharges from the wastewater treatment and transport systems.
During the year, there were extended periods of wet weather, including Sydney's wettest year on record and significant flooding events.
There are five rating categories for water quality - Very Good, Good, Fair, Poor and Very Poor.
The results were:
SUTHERLAND SHIRE
ST GEORGE
The Beachwatch program works by routinely collecting water from swimming sites and testing for bacteria as an indicator of contamination.
Beachwatch also issues daily early morning forecasts for the predicted water quality at 160 swim site in Sydney, Hunter, Central Coast and Illawarra regions.
