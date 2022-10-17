Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Zero Barriers Membership Announcement

I wanted to inform you of a wonderful and inclusive community program that Council has proudly acquired membership with recently.
Zero Barriers is a business and service support project that aims to eliminate barriers for people with disability when shopping, using services or participating in activities in their local communities.
Developed by The Multicultural Network in 2017, the project takes a practical approach when working with businesses and services to make small changes that increase their community reach. It also increases inclusivity and accessibility for people with a disability, and those that need help in their day-to-day lives.
Zero Barriers works to educate businesses and services about accessibility and inclusion barriers encountered by people with disability, to support businesses and services to become more disability friendly.
As part of the process, participating businesses and services can expect face-to-face conversations with Zero Barriers officers, and a self-assessment form to determine accessibility and identify areas for improvement.
They are also provided with a Zero Barriers Accessibility Guide, access to The Zero Barriers website and newsletter which contains useful resources, links and training opportunities.
The program recognises and promotes participating businesses and services through awarding the Zero Barriers logo and listing in the online Zero Barriers Directory.
Businesses will also be invited to the Zero Barriers Business Excellence Awards next year.
Council will be hosting a business information session in early 2023 and will be inviting local businesses to hear presentations from Zero Barriers and Georges River Council on the benefits and incentives of joining.
If you are a local business, I encourage you to find out more information and join.
There are many benefits but the best one of all is having happier customers, clients, patients and patrons who feel included and considered. Being part of this annual membership helps us become a more liveable community for all.
