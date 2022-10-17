Allan Chatto dedicated much of his life to pipe band drumming and he was awarded an Order of Australian Medal for this commitment to making music in 2002.
Allan passed away peacefully while in care at Mildred Symons House, Jannali on 30 September 2022. He was 90 years old.
With an early interest in Scottish Music, Allan began his pipe band career as a learner piper with the St George District Band in 1948 and started to learn drumming from Charles Troup.
Allan was invited to join the Dulwich Hill Junior Pipe Band and In 1950 Allan joined the Lakemba Caledonia Pipe Band.
It was at this time that Allan became interested in learning the theory of music and its application to pipe band drumming and in 1952 Allan moved to New Zealand to develop and improve his knowledge of drumming joining the Caledonian Pipe Band of Invercargill.
In 1956 Allan travelled to Scotland where he played in the Glasgow Corporation Transport Pipe Band and later with Rutherglen Pipe Band.
During his three year stay, Allan attended the SPBA College in Glasgow, studying the Elementary and Advanced Snare Drumming Certificate Course in Theory and Practical.
In 1959 Allan wed Helen Duncan and moved back to Sydney where he joined the Grade 1 Sydney Thistle Pipe Band under Pipe Major Arthur Hinsons.
The "Thistle" was extremely successful with Allan introducing many of the new trends from Scotland. In 1962, 1965 and 1967 Sydney Thistle won the title of Australian Champion Drum Corps and the band were Australian Champions in 1965.
Allan was responsible for the formation of the NSWPBA College of Drumming in 1962 and in 1972, returning to drumming joining the Sydney University Regiment Pipes and Drums as Leading Drummer.
In 1976, Allan gained a position with NSW Police Pipe Band as a full time Drummer.
The Police Pipe Band was successful in competition as well as being popular and many functions throughout the state being in demand for State, Civil and Official Functions. They travelled throughout Australia and in 1975 toured the United Kingdom.
For many years Allan was the Principal of Drumming with the AFPBA and Vice Principal of Drumming in NSW. Having been a past Vice President, as well as devoting much time to other aspects of the State Association, Allan was granted Life Membership of the NSWPBA. He is also a Life Member of the Sydney Thistle Pipe Band and the Australian Pipe Band College.
In 1984 Allan applied for appointment as a Drumming Adjudicator. In 1986, he received his final approval and was invited to Judge at several World Championships .
Allan's appointment to the RSPBA panel is believed to be the first for any Australian visiting Scotland in 1990 and judging at the World, Northern Ireland and Diamond Jubilee Championships.
In 1990 and 1995, he flew to Galicia, Spain where he taught the Royal Pipes and Drums, earning the title of "Professor".
Along with the help of Gary Webb, Allan compiled the AFPBA Drumming Manual and in conjunction with Piping Principal Ron Gallagher, compiled the APBC Adjudicators Training Manual.
Throughout the years, Allan continued to conduct seminars, clinics and wrote many technical articles which were published in Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA, Canadian, Swiss and Spanish Pipe Band publications.
Last year Allan's book, compiled in conjunction with Wilson Young, "100 Years of Pipe Band Drumming" was released and has been extremely popular with drumming enthusiasts.
Allan also taught the drums to the children at Miranda North Public School Band for 28 years.
Outside of Pipe Band Life, Allan and his wife Helen have raised two children and now have four grandchildren.
He also had an interest in Heraldry and in 1985 was honoured with the title of "Fellow of the Heraldry Society of Australia". He also enjoyed fishing and is skilled at "fly tying" conducting classes at local clubs as well as adult colleges.
Allan had some words of advice for Drummers
"Keep practicing the fundamentals, develop good coordination and stick control, be aware of musicianship and the musical idiom that you accompany.
"The drummers must create the fire, the rhythm, the dynamics. It will all come good in the end".
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
