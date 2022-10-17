St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A life dedicated to the art of drumming

October 17 2022
Vale Allan Chatto-a lifelong dedication to the art of the pipe band

Allan Chatto dedicated much of his life to pipe band drumming and he was awarded an Order of Australian Medal for this commitment to making music in 2002.

