More ultra-fast NBN services now ready for order in Barton electorate

By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:00pm
The NBN upgrades will be available on demand where a customer in an eligible premise seeks a higher speed service through their Retail Service Provider.

Eligible residential homes and businesses in parts of Arncliffe, Bardwell Valley, Bexley, Turrella, Wolli Creek, Brighton-le-Sands, Kyeemagh, Banksia and Rockdale can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

