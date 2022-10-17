More ultra-fast NBN services now ready for order in Barton electorate

Eligible residential homes and businesses in parts of Arncliffe, Bardwell Valley, Bexley, Turrella, Wolli Creek, Brighton-le-Sands, Kyeemagh, Banksia and Rockdale can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).
These upgrades will be available on demand where a customer in an eligible premise seeks a higher speed service through their Retail Service Provider.
The availability of fibre upgrades in these areas follows parts of Canterbury and Earlwood becoming eligible last month.
Minister for Indigenous Australians, Barton MP Linda Burney encouraged the community to check the NBN website to see whether they are eligible for an upgrade.
"This announcement is an opportunity for eligible local families and businesses to enjoy the benefits of a faster, more reliable fibre connection," Ms Burney said.
Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland said, "Eligible local residents and businesses across Barton will now be able to take advantage of higher speed services as a result of this announcement. Expanding fibre access will ensure Australians are at the forefront of digital connectivity and will help bridge the digital divide".
The Australian Government has also committed to enabling an additional 1.5 million premises to transition from Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) by 2025 - a significant proportion of which will be in regional areas.
Under the Australian Government's plan:
Around 80 per cent of all regional and remote premises will have access to plans based on
wholesale speeds of 100 Mbps or more by late 2025. This was estimated at 33 per cent in March 2022.
93 per cent of all Australian homes and businesses will have access to plans based on wholesale speeds of 100 Mbps or more.
Close to 90 per cent of the NBN fixed-line footprint will have access to plans based on wholesale speeds of 500Mbps to close to gigabit speeds.
For more information on upgrade eligibility, visit www.nbn.com.au/fibreupgrade
