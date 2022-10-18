Sutherland Shire Council is investigating whether the removal of vegetation from a property at Illawong complies with a bushfire hazard reduction approval given by Rural Fire Service .
An Illawong resident told the Leader many trees were removed from the Sproule Road property on the edge of the Woronora River.
"The land is partially zone E4 Environmental Conservation and partially E2 Environmental Living," the resident said.
"The land that has been cleared is home to many generations of sea eagles and the trees felled provide nesting and shelter to a range of small and large native birds."
A council spokesman said an investigation had begun after concerns were raised by neighbouring residents.
"Since these concerns were first raised, council staff have attended the site to inspect the extent of the clearing, and were presented with certification granted by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) authorising bush fire mitigation work to be carried out on the property," the spokesman said.
"Council is now working with the RFS to determine whether vegetation clearing [complies with the] authorisation.
"As these investigations are ongoing, council will not be providing further comment at this time."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.