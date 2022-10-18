St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council investigates whether land clearing at Illawong complies with bushfire hazard reduction approval

By Murray Trembath
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:18am
Land cleared on an Illawong property. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council is investigating whether the removal of vegetation from a property at Illawong complies with a bushfire hazard reduction approval given by Rural Fire Service .

