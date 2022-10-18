The Sutherland Shire Museum will "always be a work in progress", historian Pauline Curby said at the official opening of the facility's new home called Sylvania Cottage.
Ms Curby, the president of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society which established the museum in 1986, said, for example, the beautiful, hand-crafted reed organ manufactured by the Bell company in Guelph, Ontario in 1878 and imported to Australia by the Holt family had not yet been restored.
"But, it will be, courtesy of the Holt Estate 1861," she said. "When it is we'll have another special function - with organ music to entertain guests."
Ms Curby said the society learnt at the end of 2019 it had to relocate the museum from Sutherland Memorial School of Arts, its home for the previous 34 years, so the building could be renovated.
"That's how we came to occupy this former Baby Health Centre," she said. "We have worked hard to establish the museum - and most of the enthusiastic team are here today, working of course."
Ms Curby said the museum's overall theme "old but new" reflected the ancient Dharawal culture in contrast to the district's relatively recent suburbanisation.
"Selected themes highlight the history of Sutherland Shire," she said.
"It's been a bonus that our Museum and Galleries advisor Lynn Collins has given us professional advice - we needed it."
Ms Curby said Sutherland Shire Historical Society was creating a museum of which it could be proud despite the difficulties, such as lack of space.
"We urgently need an extension or a covered rain-proof outside area to deal with group bookings," she said.
"In the long-term, the society aims to campaign for a purpose-built council museum, professionally staffed and curated.
"This is the only museum in Sutherland Shire dealing with our history - a history typical of outer suburban areas but with its own unique features that should be celebrated and critically examined in a high-quality museum.
"I've said this before but I'll repeat it: political will is all that is needed for a professional museum to be established in this, one of Australia's largest local government areas."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
