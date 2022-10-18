Mark Speakman says, if a marine rescue training academy is to be built at Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla, it must be sympathetic to the site's heritage and beauty and ensure public access and a walkway around the entire clifftop and waterway.
The Cronulla MP and Attorney-General provided an update in State Parliament on the controversy surrounding the Marine Rescue NSW proposal, which includes a four-storey building.
Mr Speakman said the spectacularly beautiful site was rich in Aboriginal cultural significance.
"For over 100 years until 2012, it was the site of Cronulla Fisheries and its predecessors," he said.
"It is listed on the State Heritage Register, which means that any alterations to the buildings require the approval of the independent Heritage Council of NSW.
"Marine Rescue NSW has had its State headquarters on the site since around 2012, and it has lodged an application with the Heritage Council for permission to proceed with a proposal that was announced in 2020 for a training academy on the site."
Mr Speakman said the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager [the Trust] was made up of a cross-section of community representatives.
"It conducted an extensive expression-of-interest process for the future use of the site, and I understand that a training academy was the best proposal received to retain and maintain important heritage buildings on the site," he said.
"That public-purpose use would allow greatly improved training of Marine Rescue volunteers, currently over 3000 of them, improving recruitment and water safety and ultimately saving lives.
"My support in principle for such an academy is conditional on some overriding considerations. They include that any future use is sympathetic to the site's heritage and beauty and, as I have previously fought for, that it ensures public access to at least the open parkland and a walkway around the entire clifftop and waterway, not just part of it."
Mr Speakman said the state government announced in 2019 it would fund that walkway proposal around the entire clifftop and waterway./
"I will be holding the Minister who made the commitment to that promise," he said.
Mr Speakman said there were community concerns "because of the unfortunate way that the heritage application emerged".
"People, including me, stumbled across it almost accidentally and were given only 21 days to respond to the exhibited proposal," he said.
"Although it is a heritage site, the decision making process will ultimately go through Crown Lands.
"On its website, it has foreshadowed a consultation on the proposal.
"The 42-day public exhibition period will include a series of drop-in information sessions where members of the public can ask questions and view the proposal by Marine Rescue.
"Crown Lands is doing that in accordance with the Crown Lands community engagement strategy and will be seeking feedback on how the community feel their use and enjoyment of Crown land will be affected by the Marine Rescue proposal.
"My anticipation is that there will be online, social media and drop-in information sessions.
"I will want to see that all relevant documents are made available for the community to make an informed decision."
Mr Speakman said some documents were missing from the Heritage NSW exhibition so he wrote to the Minister seeking that Heritage NSW extend what he thought was an inadequate exhibition period.
"Heritage will now recommence its exhibition after Crown Lands has sought feedback on the lease proposal," he said.
"My anticipation is that Heritage NSW will make a submission to Crown Lands during that exhibition process, so we will get a sense of where Heritage NSW is heading.
"I expect Heritage NSW will be pretty vigorous in its analysis of the Marine Rescue proposal, if its past performance is any guide. I understand that Heritage NSW has concerns about the Marine Rescue proposal.
"Separate to that, Heritage NSW will be assessing and exhibiting the land manager's proposal for a walkway.".
Mr Speakman said, "There are three streams of consultation underway, and I can assure constituents that I am determined to see that Hungry Point remains the beautiful and iconic site that it is."
