St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mark Speakman says he will 'hold government accountable' on public access and clifftop walk at Hungry Point Reserve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hungry Point Resrve as seen from Salmon Haul. Picture by John Veage

Mark Speakman says, if a marine rescue training academy is to be built at Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla, it must be sympathetic to the site's heritage and beauty and ensure public access and a walkway around the entire clifftop and waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.