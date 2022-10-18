St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside is a Return and Earn champion

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 18 2022 - 3:30am
Bayside saw 208,868,299 containers returned under the Return and Earn scheme, placing it ninth in the top ten LGAs, according to figures released by Minister for Environment James Griffin.

Bayside is in the top ten local government areas for the amount of containers received under the Return and Earn Scheme.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

