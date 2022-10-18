Bayside is a Return and Earn champion

Bayside is in the top ten local government areas for the amount of containers received under the Return and Earn Scheme.
Overall, Bayside saw 208,868,299 containers returned under the scheme since it started in 2017, placing it ninth in the top ten LGAs, according to figures released by Minister for Environment James Griffin.
Top of the list was Blacktown with 461,775,040 containers returned, followed by the Central Coast 392,762,340; Canterbury-Bankstown 334,416,576; Penrith 296,117,220; Lake Macquarie 274,651,723; Liverpool 242,138,171; Wollongong 233,365,849; Fairfield 227,141,572; Bayside 208,868,299; and Newcastle 200,670,427.
More than eight billion containers have been returned since the Return and Earn scheme started.
Earlier this year, figures showed the Peakhurst Return and Earn Centre in the Geoges River LGA received almost 2.5 million eligible containers in its first year of operation.
The Georges River community overall returned more than 65 million drink containers for recycling through Return and Earn since it launched in December 2017.
The figures have been released as the NSW Government announced the expansion of the scheme to include glass wine and spirits bottles and larger containers.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said public consultation is now open on the planned expansion, which would see up to an additional 400 million eligible bottles recycled each year, including 233 million glass bottles.
"We already accept beer, cider and a range of other beverage containers through Return and Earn, and now we are looking to include glass wine and spirits bottles and larger drink containers," Mr Griffin said.
"Return and Earn began as a litter reduction tool, and since then, it's become incredibly popular with almost 80 per cent of adults in NSW having used the scheme, which has more than 620 return points across the State.
"Since Return and Earn began in 2017, more than eight billion containers have been returned, delivering $800 million in refunds to the people of NSW, more than $35 million in donations to community groups and charities, and helping us reduce drink container litter by a massive 52 per cent."
Consultation is now open on the Scheme's expansion, which would see almost all beverage containers between 150 ml and 3 litres accepted for refund.
For example, this would include: wine and spirits in glass bottles; cordials and juice concentrate.
Larger containers up to 3 litres of beverages already in the scheme, such as flavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juice, cask wine and sachets.
Plain milk and health tonics would continue to be excluded from the scheme.
Currently, Return and Earn accepts drink containers such as cans, beer and mixer bottles, cartons, juice boxes and poppers.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority will be holding information sessions and webinars in the coming months around NSW so a transition can be as smooth as possible for new suppliers to the scheme.
The discussion paper Driving NSW's circular economy is available at: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/ and is open for consultation until 2 December 2022.
For more information about Return and Earn visit: www.returnandearn.org.au
