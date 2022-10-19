Two recipients from Sutherland Shire have scooped up awards, presented as recognition of the hard work they have put in towards their vocational studies.
Apprentices, trainees and employers gathered to celebrate those who have achieved notable nods in their industry, in the 2022 NSW and ACT Group Training Awards.
Taylor Vandijk won Trainee of the Year. She is employed by HVTC and also studies at TAFE NSW in conservation and land management at Sutherland.
TAFE NSW's Lucinda Shilcock who is employed by Novaskill, won Apprentice of the Year for her electrical studies.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
