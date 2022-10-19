St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

TAFE NSW recipients in the 2022 NSW and ACT Group Training Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Vandijk won Trainee of the Year. Picture supplied

Two recipients from Sutherland Shire have scooped up awards, presented as recognition of the hard work they have put in towards their vocational studies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.