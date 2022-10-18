Impressive Yowie Bay views

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 5 | Car 3
Occupying an impressive east elevated position, this deep waterfront property offers a peaceful, leafy outlook and scenic views of Yowie Bay.
Privately nestled in a quiet cul de sac position, set back from the street, amongst tranquil bushland sitting on approx. 1075sqm of land.
Listing agent Dax De Traubenberg of Abode Property - Caringbah said this home is being offered for the first time in around 35 years.
"It is located in tightly held Yowie Bay where the average home is retained for approx 22 years. Offering a fantastic lifestyle opportunity for those who enjoy water activities on the Port Hacking River and only a short walk to Westfield Miranda."
Boasting a vast floorplan with open plan kitchen featuring a butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances, six spacious bedrooms, the master with ensuite and unique multi-level walk-in robe and fantastic entertainer's balconies overlooking Yowie Bay.
"This home is ideal for generational living with private entry points, lounge rooms and kitchen areas to three levels," Dax said. "It is prime for someone with teenagers, in laws or guests and for large families."
The property enjoys private access to waterfront facilities including sandstone boat shed and private beach and there is plenty of scope to enhance and renovate.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
