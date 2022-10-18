Breathtaking location

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Set on a 1964sqm parcel, this sprawling family entertainer captures a north-east sun washed aspect and panoramic views across Oatley Bay to the Georges River.
Principal of McGrath St George, Kieran Bresnahan said, "On the market for the first time in 33 years, it holds a prime setting in tightly-held Oatley and presents buyers with a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a carefree indoor/outdoor lifestyle."
Soaring ceilings and polished timber floors complement multiple spacious living zones while the glass wrapped dining space creates a wonderful sense of seclusion.
Ideal for families and entertainers, the generous layout extends to a choice of alfresco areas including a large balcony, expansive level lawn, sparkling inground pool and a bespoke cubby house.
The versatile floorplan includes five sizeable bedrooms and a home office space. The upstairs parent's retreat boasts a tranquil private balcony. There are three modern bathrooms with quality finishes, two with luxury deep baths and a pristine laundry zone.
Kieran said, "The home presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity, in a tranquil setting within a good school catchment area, close to village shops, walk to local parks, boat ramp, sporting fields and public transport."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
