St George Matters with Chris Minns: Perrottet's land tax will leave home buyuers out of pocket

I am really concerned about Dominic Perrottet's new land tax plan. I do not think he has properly explained what the impact will be on first home buyers.
First, if he wants to introduce any type of land tax on a family home - something NSW has never had - he should take it to an election and get a mandate from the people.
Second, first home buyers will pay much more in the long run. A first home buyer paying $1.2 million for a house with a $800,000 land value will pay around $50,000 in stamp duty. But under Perrottet's plan, if they keep that house for 30 years they will pay $157,000 worth of land tax.
It is important to remember there are already stamp duty exemptions and concessions in place for first home buyers. Of the 56,000 people who bought a home for the first-time last year, 48,000 of them paid nothing in stamp duty.
Third, the tax will continue to rise every single year, at up to 4 per cent a year - often twice as fast as your wages!
Fourth, if you ever choose to move out of that home and rent it out - your land tax bill increases by almost four times over. You risk going from paying for example $2,400 a year to $8,800 a year.
Fifth, respected economics and tax professionals are warning Perrottet's plan will pump up prices and make it harder for first home buyers. This is because buyers are likely to use the money they would have paid in stamp duty to make higher bids at auction.
And finally, this land tax can be extended to all other homes, not just those of first home buyers. Just a few years ago, Perrottet declared his aim was to have 80 per cent of homes paying a land tax.
NSW is already the highest taxing state in Australia. That's why NSW Labor will stand against a land tax on the family home. We don't think it's fair. We don't think it's equitable.
And we don't think it's right to lock first home buyers into paying a forever tax that will end up costing them much more than they would pay in stamp duty.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.