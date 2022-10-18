New footbridge opened in Barton Park

A new footbridge across the Spring Street channel between Barton Park and Riverine Park is now open to the public.
"I am very pleased Council has replaced the aging footbridge in this popular recreational and bird watching area," Bayside Mayor Curry said.
"Council has an amazing plan for Barton Park, and it is wonderful to see this area being
transformed into a place for everyone, but particularly for the growing populations around Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek."
The bridge forms an important connection on a major North-South Regional Cycleway, used by hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians daily, as a commuter route to the City and Inner West.
Locals also enjoy recreational walks in the area and the new bridge will also connect into the future elevated pathway in the Barton Park Precinct project.
Designed to account for flooding events and climate change the new bridge is four-metres wide and 18-metres long and constructed from lightweight decked structure that is expected to last for 100 years.
The old bridge will be demolished.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
