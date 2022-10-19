Norm's matchless skill is a model of dedication

Miranda's matchstick man, Norm Grundy is hoping to find permanent homes for his scale models of the Sydney Opera House and the Queen Victoria Building.
A retired carpenter, Norm, 87, has built his own matchstick versions of Sydney's landmarks over four decades.
His first was a model of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, built in 1980 using 75,000 matchsticks and taking an estimated 1,000 hours.
Norm completed his model of the Sydney Town Hall in 1981 using 80,000 mathes and taking 1,100 hours.
His Sydney Opera House, completed in 2012, used 50,000 matches and took 1,100 hours to build, while his model of St Mary's Cathedral, completed in December 2012, used 75,000 matchsticks and took over 1,700 hours.
His biggest work was his model of St Andrew's Cathedral, completed in 2014 and taking 1,891 hours to build using 89,813 matches.
His scale model of the Queen Victoria Building used 89,600 matchsticks, measures two-metres long by 400mm wide and took 2,000 hours to complete.
Each of his matchstick models is based on the building's original plans.
"In 1979 I got a copy of the Bridge's original plans from the Department of Main Roads," he said.
"I got the plans for Sydney Town Hall from a bloke I knew on the council. I wouldn't be able to get the drawings now with the security these days.
"I've done six models and I think that will be enough," Norm said. "I've got a pretty big garden to look after and bowl several times a week and go to the gym three times a week."
Norm's models of St Mary's Cathedral and St Andrew's Cathedral are on permanent display in those buildings.
He loaned his model of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the offices of Bridge Climb in 2020 to mark the bridge's 88th anniversary and has let them keep it there on permanent display.
His Sydney Opera House and the Queen Victoria Building will be on display at the Sutherland Library during November.
But now he wants to find permanent homes for his Opera House and QVB models.
"I wanted to donate them to the Powerhouse museum but was told they would probably be left in storage so I decided to keep them at home until I can find a place where they can be on permanent display," he said.
"It's a pity to see them in the garage all the time."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
