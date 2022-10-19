St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Norm's matchless skill is a model of dedication

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Miranda's matchstick man, Norm Grundy is hoping to find permanent homes for his scale models of the Sydney Opera House and the Queen Victoria Building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.