Vision has become reality with the official opening of the new fitness park at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.
The project includes a full-size basketball court with a variety of purpose-built and informal spectator seating options, fitness facilities and a breakout exercise space.
Pathway links, landscaping and planting complete the improvements.
Sutherland Shire Council said in a post, "We're excited to see the new facilities have already proven popular with visitors to the much-loved park, and can't wait to see even more local residents making use of them over the summer months".
The basketball court has a revolutionary high-tech surface.
"The tiles will provide bounce and cushioning similar to the comfort of a hardwood court," an advance council statement said.
"With an open top design they have a quick-drying porous finish, excellent weather resistance and good drainage."
There are more improvements to come following council's recent adoption of a new masterplan for the reserve.
A key component will be the creation of more flexible spaces that better accommodate for events and active recreation.
This will be made possible by the reconfiguration of the carpark and helipad locations that are to be positioned further east.
Key features of the masterplan, which will be implemented in stages as funds become available, include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
