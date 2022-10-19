With the Mrs Universe Australia 2022 grand finale taking place on October 21, national finalist Nikka Marcial of Bexley will be centre stage hoping to take out the title.
She is one of nine women from Sydney and Melbourne who will compete in the annual pageant to discover the world's most outstanding married (or divorced) woman.
From a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures, each candidate will be encouraged to build their self-confidence and become global ambassadors to inspire change.
Nikka is a 34-year-old mother who has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and is employed as a full-time document controller/quality assurance officer for an engineering consultancy firm. She is also a certified real estate consultant and investor.
She is no stranger to beauty pageants, holding the title of Miss Puerto Princesa City 2005 and was crowned Mutya ng Palawan 2006. In her younger years, she also did runway modeling.
Her major passion is to advocate for accessible education for all. She and her family have donated time and resources in the past decade to a variety of charity organisations including The Lingap Pangarap ng mga Paslit Foundation, and have helped many disadvantaged families.
She also enjoys making desserts for her family in her spare time, and indulges in event styling as a way to express her creativity.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.