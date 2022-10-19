The original council-run Caringbah branch library opened in 1966 in a former Anglican church building in President Avenue.
Rumour had it the building was haunted.
The library operated in this location for 19 years before a spectacular fire on June 9, 1985 resulted in the loss of both the building and the contents.
A new site was chosen for the rebuild and the current purpose-built building In Port Hacking Road opened in 1987.
Several years ago, many residents shared memories of the old library in response to a Leader Facebook post with an image and information provided by Sutherland Shire Libraries.
Comments included:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.