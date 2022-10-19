I remember Sunday School class under the big old gum tree (just on left of picture) in the early 50s. Before this became a library, there was a wonderful privately operated library on the north side of the Kingsway, just west of the Port Hacking Rd turn.

I went to Sunday school at this building from 1950's.

The old library/church was haunted as well. I have first hand knowledge of this as I used to work there

I vividly remember the day of the fire and trawling through the remains of collections to see if anything could be salvaged.

Remember this well..& there was a safe path through to the Kingswa, and then they built a Centrelink office on the site.

I spent all of my primary school years at the original library, creaky floorboards and all. Was heartbreaking when it burnt down!

As a hall, pre library, it was where I went for "boys club." This involved doing somersaults on dirty canvas tumbling mats which were just a little softer than solid concrete. Thank goodness I finally turned 8 and I could join the Cubs. The year was 1956.

This was the former Anglican Church hall. Had many fellowship groups there before it became a library. Lovely pines in front yard.

Such a beautiful library, spent every afternoon there.

Spent a lot of time there..still love books..the rumour was that the cause of the fire was a fire-cracker down the book chute!

I remember the day of the fire, and being allowed to have a look inside at the damage inside days later..

My first workplace - Dec 1973. Then 20 years in the library system. Forgot about the ghost, never saw it.

I used to go there a lot when i was in primary school as i went to Our Lady of Fatima over the road. I have fond memories of being a member of that library. It really started my love of books which my mother encouraged from an early age

Used to go there. Took my little girl. Now she's a librarian