St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dog put down after fatally attacking 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog put down after fatally attacking 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

A dog has been put down after fatally attacking another dog at Oyster Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.