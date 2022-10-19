Dog put down after fatally attacking 'loved family pet' at Oyster Bay

A dog has been put down after fatally attacking another dog at Oyster Bay.
Sutherland Shire Council confirmed the incident after a post on social media.
"Sutherland Shire Council and NSW Police are currently investigating a serious dog attack which resulted in the death of a dog at a private residence in Oyster Bay earlier this week," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"Council staff have since confirmed that the dog responsible for the attack has been euthanized at the request of its owners.
"Sutherland Shire Council wishes to remind all dog owners they are responsible for keeping their pets secured on their property and on a leash at all times when in public areas, unless they are in one of council's designated off leash areas.
"Council has the power to take action against those who fail to fulfil their responsibilities as a pet owner, including imposing financial penalties, animal management orders or the seizure of any animals that have attacked a person or animals."
The author of the social media post said she witnessed "the horrific scene".
The deceased dog was 12 years old and "a loved family pet", the post said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
