Appeal to locate man missing from Arncliffe

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.
Paul Faamatuainu, aged 38, was last seen leaving a group home on Spring Street, Arncliffe, about 6.55pm on Monday (17 October 2022).
He was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command when he failed to return.
An investigation has commenced into his whereabouts, and police and family hold concern for his welfare due to living with medical conditions and an intellectual disability.
Paul is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 190cm tall, of large build, with a bald head.
He was last seen wearing, black Nike pants, a red shirt, navy blue jacket and black and red Nike runners.
Paul is known to frequent the areas of Arncliffe, Central Railway Station and the Sydney CBD.
Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Kogarah Police Station on (02) 8566 7499.
