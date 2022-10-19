St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to locate man missing from Arncliffe

first published 1:30am
Paul Faamatuainu, aged 38, was last seen leaving a group home on Spring Street, Arncliffe, about 6.55pm on Monday.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's south.

