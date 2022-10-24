St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire singers join male voices choir of 200 from around Australia for town hall performance

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
Sid Ford (left) and Peter O'Driscoll will sing in the massed choir. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire residents Sid Ford and Peter O'Driscoll will be among 200 male voice choir members from all over Australia singing their hearts out in a massed choir at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday October 30.

