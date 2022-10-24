Sutherland Shire residents Sid Ford and Peter O'Driscoll will be among 200 male voice choir members from all over Australia singing their hearts out in a massed choir at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday October 30.
"We would love to look out and see some familiar faces in the audience," Mr Ford said.
Mr Ford, of Caringbah, and Mr O'Driscoll, of Miranda, sing in the Cantorion Sydney Male Choir.
"We are a male voices choir in the Welsh tradition, which means you get to sing unpronounceable words," Mr Ford said with a laugh.
"Once every three years we get together with singers from around Australia for a concert.
"We were due to gather in Sydney in 2020 but COVID intervened. "We are all amateur and not for profit."
Mr Ford, a former banker, joined Cantorion 14 years ago. "I was in the Messiah chorus at the Opera House and a fellow was recruiting and it sounded interesting," he said.
"I have had a ball and have met so many great people. I have found myself singing alongside a professor of epidemiology, a foreman and a ship's electrician.
"It's a feel good thing. You get a high just from singing. You feel good about yourself."
The Male Choirs Association of Australia will perform on Sunday, October 30 at 2pm. Special health and safety measures will be in place.
Details: https://malechoirsassociation.org.au/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
