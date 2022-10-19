Former prime minister Scott Morrison gave nothing away in regards to his future when he attended an event at Miranda today.
The MP for Cook took part in the official opening of the final stage of HammondCare's aged care complex in Kiama Road.
The project is intended to meet the needs of the frail aged in Sutherland Shire and surrounding areas. [Full story to follow].
Mr Morrison was welcomed by another former political leader, Mike Baird, who was NSW Premier from April 2014 to January 2017 and is now the chief executive of HammondCare.
Speaking to the Leader while waiting for the event to start, Mr Morrison said he was "enjoying getting around the electorate like when I first started out many years".
"I am able to get to a lot more things these days and I really appreciate the warm reception I have had right across the electorate. It has been tremendous for Jenny and I."
Asked if he was giving thought to his future, he replied "I am very happy doing the job I was elected to do".
There has been speculation Mr Morrison will resign from parliament early next year, with a by-election after the March state election.
Cronulla Mark Speakman is tipped to step into Mr Morrison's shoes, with mayor Carmelo Pesce seeking to replace him in Macquarie Street.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
