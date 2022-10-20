Bringing country values to the city

The NSW Country Women's Association marks its centenary this year and its newest branch, Georges River is proudly celebrating the association's past while presenting its new face for the future.
Formed only seven years ago, the Georges River branch CWA is adapting its traditional role as a country women's support network to suit the needs of those living in metropolitan Sydney.
The NSW CWA was formed in 1922 for country women fighting isolation and lack of health facilities.
One hundred years on the fight is still the same.
"Even though we started in the country to fight isolation among women, isolation in the city is still the same," Georges River CWA president Cath Sloan said.
"A lot of women are single. They are moving around, from state to state, or country to country, with their jobs.
"With the CWA they are still able to have their structural association in place when they move to their new home.
"We give them friendship and a sense of community."
NSW CWA has 300 branches with 8,000 members. There are six CWA branches in Sydney: Eastwood-Epping, Manly, Sydney City, Mascot Evening, St George, and Georges River.
The St George-Sutherland Shirebranch is 80 years old and meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Mortdale RSL Club.
The Georges River branch was formed in 2015 to meet the needs of members who were not able to attend the weekday meetings due to work and other commitments.
The CWA aims to improve conditions of women in welfare, education, health and to provide a voice for women to all levels of government.
"We raise funds for CWA Education Grants to go to NSW students and also support local charities and organisations such as the Riverwood Air League and Share the Dignity," Cath said.
"We set up stalls at community events such as the Oatley Lions and Lugarno Lions Community Fairs and the IMB Cooks Community Classic to raise funds.
"We are interested in the environment in St George and Sutherland Shire. We have strong bonds with the two local members, Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman; and State Member for Oatley, Mark Coure."
Cath has been with the CWA for 47 years.
"I started with the CWA when I moved from the city to the country town of Tarago as a young bride," she said.
"I was a very shy girl. I didn't know anything," she said. "I didn't even know who to use a fuel stove.
"The CWA welcomed me with open arms. They helped me with my babies. I saw the need for the town to have a pre-school attached to the CWA premises. All these years later that preschool is still running.
"When I came back to the city I felt the need to continue with the CWA. Country life was in my blood.
"That's why I work with the CWA.
"It's about keeping country values to the city."
An exhibition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the NSW CWA is being held at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery until Sunday, November 20.
Georges River CWA's meetings are held on the 3rd Saturday of each month (excluding January) usually starting at 1:30 pm on Level 1 at Mortdale RSL at 25 Macquarie Place, Mortdale.
Details can be found on the Georges River CWA Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/CWAGeorgesRiver.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
