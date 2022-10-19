Dr Sharyn Cullis honoured posthumously for environmental activism

Environmental campaigner Dr Sharyn Cullis (Andersen) has posthumously received this year's Sutherland Shire Environment Centre Bill Ryan Award for environmental activism.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre established the Bill Ryan Activism Award in honour of Bill Ryan, a former Caringbah resident and renowned environmental activist who passed away in December 2019.
The Award recognises of the value of non-violent action for the benefit of the environment.
"We received many nominations supporting Sharyn for this year's Award," Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokesperson Dr Catherine Reynolds said.
"She shared many of the same qualities as Bill Ryan, including his love for the environment, determination, and also the capacity to inspire others.
"She has a decades-long history of environmental activism."
Julie Sheppard, another renowned environmental advocate in her own right, highlighted Dr Cullis's work campaigning against coal seam gas mining, and how Sharyn used to organise pop-up protest picnics against the proposed CSG gas well drilling.
Dr Cullis took part in the huge anti-CSG walk over the Seacliff Bridge in Wollongong, and took other actions to oppose BHP's expansion plans which would have undermined the entire O'Hares Creek system and hundreds of upland swamps, the lifeblood of the Georges River system.
Julie and others have also noted the importance of Dr Cullis's advocacy in successfully lobbying for the creation of Dharawal National Park.
Dr Cullis was also involved in the RiverSOS group which with the took out a court case in 2009 to try to stop Peabody's longwall coal mining operation under Woronora Reservoir. More recently she put in submissions opposing the Dendrobium mine extension through the Georges River Environmental Alliance group which she founded.
Kim Wagstaff, the President of Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society noted how Dr Cullis's interest in the environment had been sparked as a child when she found a turtle, which might have been blinded as a result of chemicals in a creek.
"As an Oatley resident Sharyn provided strategic leadership on a wide range of local issues involving protection of iconic reserves, remnant bushland and the Georges River," Mr Wagstaff said.
He mentioned Sharyn's involvement with the Georges RiverKeeper and their River Health Monitoring program.
Earlier this year the Riverkeeper formally recognised her knowledgeable contribution and longstanding commitment as an active community representative over many years, and she is now on the Riverkeeper's Honour Board.
Dr Reynolds said,"In the last month we've been notified by Transport NSW that an underpass will be put in place at Sandy Point, under Heathcote Road. Many koalas have been killed in that location. Sharyn played a critical role in advocating for this underpass to stop these deaths.
"Sharyn wrote beautifully, and spoke in public in a compelling way, conveying complex environmental issues in a manner that was entirely accessible. We're very proud to be able to formally recognise her important contribution with this Award."
Phil Andersen, Dr Cullis's husband thanked the Sutherland Environment Centre for the Award and the recognition given to her work.
"While Sharyn would have appreciated the Award and recognition it was not something she actively sought," he said.
"Her activism was born of a deep love of the environment and concern over the damage we are doing to it."
As part of the Bill Ryan Award, Philip Andersen will receive $1,000 to donate to an environmental charity of his choice.
