A new, multi-level aged care home for frail aged residents is the final stage of the transformation of a former Sydney Water depot at Miranda.
Aged care provider HammondCare embarked on the project more than 10 years ago after acquiring the large site opposite the Bellingara netball courts.
The $25 million Miranda Mason building was opened on Wednesday by HammondCare chief executive and former premier Mike Baird, Cook MP Scott Morrison and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce.
It will provide assisted living for existing residents in the adjacent independent living units as they require it, and will also be available to people from other parts of the shire and beyond.
The project has expanded options on the site. Also available is dementia specific residential care and respite cottage places.
The design of the new building provides sweeping balconies, which link living areas to the end sitting rooms.
There will be 10 residents to each of the six apartments, designed as cottages with "a home-like atmosphere". All bedrooms have ensuites.
Each apartment has a central domestic kitchen, front door and lift front porch.
The ground floor contains a general store, multipurpose room and recreational space.
The building is fitted with roof-top solar panels.
The first residents are expected to move in next month.
Mr Baird said the design would be complemented by "relationship-based care" for people with complex needs.
Mr Morrison said HammondCare Mason would be a welcome boost to aged care options available to older people in the electorate of Cook.
Cr Pesce said the shire had an increasingly large ageing population and the new building would extend opportunities for people to stay connected to their local community while receiving specialised residential support.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
