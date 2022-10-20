Keiren Duckett, is a guy that always liked a challenge.
He is also a 'guest' from Sutherlands Stellar Experiences, a company who empower community participation opportunities for 16-35 year olds with mild to moderate disabilities who has achieved something inspirational, completing 42 consecutive half marathons.
Keiren also has Spina bifida - a condition that affects the spine which develops whilst still in the womb.
The Caringbah resident has recently been awarded a Guinness World Record - for completing the most consecutive half marathons by a male in a non racing wheelchair - with 42 days of wheeling 21 km's a day.
Keiren said it came about after a support worker put up a group Strava challenge to do 100 km in a week.
"I did 80 km myself and the next week I did a marathon" he said
Keiren then did 'Roll on October' a wheelchair sports promotion where you choose your distance, as he was trying to raise funds to purchase a sports wheelchair but it didn't work out in time.
"It's a lot harder in an old school chair, but I started at Cooper St Reserve Engadine which is 550 meters, just doing heaps of laps.
"My goal was to do 50 half marathons but I got sick and had to stop at 42 " he said
"Its still a good number for the next person to aim at"
Clare Wood is a support worker who has worked with him for several years and said he was an inspiration to everyone, guests and staff.
"He has proved that what you set your mind to you can achieve, if you have a plan and stick with it" she said
Keiren said he had to prove that he could do it.
"I felt pretty good after it but I have always loved a challenge."
At Stellar they are passionate believers that there is no limit to what people can achieve and experience. This is why they challenge and break down barriers to provide social, recreational and community participation opportunities for their guests.
Their unique, real life experiences are specifically tailored for this age group and promote capacity building in a fun, safe, supportive and age-appropriate setting.
Keiren has already done Skydiving, Surfing and Parasailing and he has completed the Sutherland to Surf under 1hr - winning the 1st Wheelchair home and also completed the Sydney Half Marathon as 1st Place Wheelchair as well as travelling overseas multiple times.
Keiren has achieved things he never thought he could have done and now he will set some more attainable goals.
" I could either do consecutive marathons or maybe start at one destination and finish at another.
" I've always wanted to roll to Queensland, but I may have some trouble on the highway.
" Ill start to think about it in the new year"
