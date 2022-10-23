St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Huge shortage of hospitality staff in Sutherland Shire, council survey finds

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Job seekers are shown around Club Central Menai during a Sutherland Shire Hospitality Discovery Day. Picture by Chris Lane

Hospitality businesses in Sutherland Shire are struggling with unprecedented staff shortages at the busiest time of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.