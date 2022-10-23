Hospitality businesses in Sutherland Shire are struggling with unprecedented staff shortages at the busiest time of the year.
A survey of 670 local hospitality businesses by Sutherland Shire Council found 80 per cent of respondents were trying to fill between one and five positions.
A further 20 per cent said they had between five and ten staff vacancies.
While survey responses indicated a broad range of skills were in high demand, chefs, cooks, baristas, bartenders, kitchenhand and wait staff were identified as the skillsets in most critically short supply.
Business representatives at a Sutherland Shire Hospitality Discovery Day event held last week spoke of the difficulty in finding staff.
Natalie Thurkettle, the restaurant and functions manager at The Pines, Cronulla, said, "I think it's the same for every venue in the shire - they're all looking for staff".
"We are looking for entry level staff, experienced staff, anyone who is willing to have a go in the kitchen, front of house or bar," she said.
"We are coming into a very busy period. Everyone has their Christmas party."
Damian Grossier, head chef at Club Central Menai said they had several positions available at that venue as well as Club Central Hurstville club.
"For positions like restaurant manager, we have ads running for a couple of weeks and only received one application," he said.
"You used to advertise a position and get 20 people vying for it."
Positions available across the two clubs include food and beverage attendants, VIP hosts, head chef, chefs and pizza chef.
Sutherland Shire Hospitality Discovery Day, which was held at Club Central Menai on October 18, was sparked by the council survey.
It brought together registered job seekers with a range of local hospitality operators, representatives of the council, federal Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Training NSW and employment assistance provider Asuria.
The purpose of the day was "to showcase everything great about a career in hospitality with training offered at the end and introductions/interviews facilitated between job seekers and local hospitality businesses".
A major aim was to show that hospitality need not just be casual work but an opportunity to make a rewarding career in the industry, with a wide range of jobs available.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
