Invasive Meningococcal Disease on the rise

Invasive Meningococcal Disease (IMD) cases are on the rise in Australia.
The National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System's data reveals the total number of cases to the end of September 2022, were 86 cases - exceeding last year's total (74 cases).
IMD is a rare bacterial infection, which can progress rapidly. Most people survive, but if it is not treated quickly, it may cause serious disability or loss of life within 24 hours.
Up to one in 10 people infected with IMD may die, and up to one in five survivors may develop serious long-term complications, including brain damage, deafness or loss of limbs.
Babies (less than less years of age), and adolescents (15-19 years of age) are most vulnerable to the disease.
Early signs and symptoms may be difficult to diagnose as they can easily be mistaken for a common cold, for example high fever or lethargy.
Medical experts and patient advocacy groups are partnering with GSK Australia to help raise community awareness about invasive meningococcal disease.
This educational initiative is focused on the signs, symptoms and risk factors of this rare, but potentially devastating disease.
The prevalence of IMD declined during 2020-2021 as lockdowns restricted movement and travel. But as Australians travel and become more mobile, circulation in the community is increasing.
Infectious diseases paediatrician, Professor Robert Booy, says it is critical for families to know signs and symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease.
"Given we are experiencing an increased level of population movements, I encourage everyone, especially parents of young children, to be talking to their doctor about invasive meningococcal disease. It can strike anyone, and we already see an increase in meningococcal disease cases locally and in other countries, like UK, where the number of cases are nearing pre-pandemic levels," he said.
The disease is spread by secretions from the nose and throat of a person who is carrying the bacteria. This generally requires close and prolonged contact with a person carrying the bacteria.
Other symptoms of meningococcal disease amongst babies, young children and adolescents may include vomiting, pale blotchy skin, cold hands and feet, and sensitivity to light. Babies may also have a high-pitched moaning cry and/or a bulging fontanelle. The distinctive purple meningococcal rash is an advanced symptoms of blood infection, which may or may not occur.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.