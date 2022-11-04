It's being scouted as the "50 plus one" celebration, which will unite former and current musicians for a weekend of melodic tunes.
Sutherland PCYC's concert band turns 51 this year. It's golden anniversary was delayed in 2021 because of COVID-19, but now members are back and ready to rock.
One of the original band members and current music teacher from De La Salle College Caringbah, Cathy Moran, is among those who are tuning their talents for the big performance in November.
"Noel (pictured) and myself have been in the band for all those 51 years - we're still kicking along," she said.
The concert band formed a few years after the club opened. The band has been in the most national competitions than any other band in Australia, with players from 15-65 years of age showcasing their skills.
"We're not just a competitive band," Ms Moran said. "We're also very social. We do lots of trips to the country - Forbes, Blue Mountains, and we help people who don't have access to the same things we do."
The music teacher's father, who was a policeman in Sutherland Shire, supported the youth club back in the day when it was called the Police Boys' Club.
"It allowed girls, and I was already playing the piano, before I started the clarinet at age seven," Ms Moran said.
"Members of the police band used to instruct us. My children both played in the band, and my nephew still plays in the band. Apart from real family members, the rest of us are a family anyway."
Conductors and guests from across Australia will gather at the event, which begins on November 26 at Woronora RSL with a swing band dance for past members and their families, followed by a public concert that will feature former members at 11am on November 27 at Club Menai.
"Many of our past members have gone onto great things like joining the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia, the NSW Police Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band," Ms Moran said. "We've invited them back to do solos with the band."
With Como's Mark Brown as the conductor, the band also welcomes new players.
Tickets are $20 at the door (school-aged children are free).
Former band members can contact Cathy Moran: 0422522681.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
