St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Sutherland PCYC concert band is in tune for its 51st anniversary celebrations

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland PCYC concert band members Sue-Ann and Noel Champion with Cathy Moran, ahead of the anniversary celebration. Picture by Chris Lane

It's being scouted as the "50 plus one" celebration, which will unite former and current musicians for a weekend of melodic tunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.