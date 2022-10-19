St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

More Comm Games cycling

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:22am, first published October 19 2022 - 10:47pm
Connor Mielke has raced for Australia in the World Cup.Picture John Veage

Australian cycling fans and competitors will be treated to a bumper program at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Victoria after BMX racing, Track Cycling and Mountain Bike XCO were all added to the program.

