Sutherland Shire Council has rejected suggestions its community consultations are a sham.
The council conducts many consultations, largely through the Join the Conversation page on its website.
A Gymea Bay resident wrote to the council and the Leader in regard to the recent consultation about 17 potential locations for new off-leash dog parks throughout the shire.
The council subsequently advised 1227 people had cast 7021 votes and the feedback was being considered.
The resident said, "The apparent multiple voting suggests there is an organised interest group pushing for their use of public facilities at public expense".
He was not swayed when it was put to him that some residents would have voted for several locations.
"I studied and have always been good at data analysis, statistics and presentation of data, but the council figures seem meaningless," he said.
"Council staff produce consultations with loaded questions, usually garner so few responses as to be insignificant, produce invalid and meaningless results packaged to support the staff position and proceed with their decisions regardless, even when consultation results are against them."
Mr Campbell said another example was the council's adoption of the Dharawal name Gudyimburr Park for a new reserve at Miranda, even though the majority of respondents, 13 out of 24, were opposed.
A council spokesman said the the council was "committed to empowering our community to participate in decision making by providing meaningful opportunities for a diverse range of local stakeholders to have their say on the services, plans and policies we develop on their behalf".
"We believe local residents, business operators and other key stakeholders have a right to be involved in decisions that affect them and we are genuine, responsive and transparent in seeking valuable input from our community and considering that input when decisions are made," he said.
"Council conducts community consultation through a variety of means; online tools such as our 'Join the Conversation' platform, feedback generated through pop-up information stalls, input gathered through council's social media presence and generated through regular advertisements in local print media, among many other channels.
"We recognise the value in ensuring our community is informed and engaged in the decisions that affect them, which is why we take great care to ensure we conduct community consultation in a way that is easily accessible and is conducted in line with the international standard for best practice methodology.
"We also ensure that consultation processes and the results they generate are conducted in a transparent manner, with the results of all engagement activities made public through reports provided to elected councillors and made available on council's website, as well as to the community directly through our 'Join the Conversation' platform."
The spokesman said, while the council strived to ensure all interested parties could have their say on issues in a convenient and accessible was, it was recognised that "behind every submission is an individual who has taken the time and effort to express their views".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
