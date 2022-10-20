St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Revised plans for clifftop walk around Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla provide 'less engineered solution'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:45am
Revised plans for a clifftop walk around Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla have been amended to provide "a less engineered solution", which fits less obtrusively into the natural landscape and takes into account heritage considerations.

