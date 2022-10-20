Revised plans for a clifftop walk around Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla have been amended to provide "a less engineered solution", which fits less obtrusively into the natural landscape and takes into account heritage considerations.
Heritage NSW has placed the concept design on public exhibition, with submissions invited up until November 9.
The proposed suspended walkway linking Salmon Haul Reserve to Darook Park is of lightweight construction, comprising of a steel frame and fibreglass composite decking with stainless steel balustrading in certain locations.
The walkway will also include stair sections, provision for seating and viewing areas with interpretive signage.
The plans were developed by the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the Trust), working closely with Sutherland Shire Council and landscape architects.
The walkway proposal is separate to the proposed Marine Rescue NSW training academy proposal, on which Crown Lands and Heritage NSW will seek further community feedback.
An assessment of environmental aspects said an initial design was put forward to the general public and formed part of a community consultation process.
Since that time, the proposal has been further developed and refined.
"The key request by Heritage NSW was for a 'less engineered solution', which responds more appropriately to the natural landscape and heritage characteristics of the site," the document said.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said it was exciting to see the project progressing.
He commended the Trust "on the work it has done to prepare plans that will enable the walkway to be built without impacting the heritage and environmental values of the reserve".
"I encourage members of the community to review the plans and make submissions to the Heritage Council," he said.
Electronic copies of all plans, specifications or similar documents lodged in connection with the proposal, along with how to make a submission, are on the Heritage NSW website: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/heritage/apply-for-heritage-approvals-and-permits/state-heritage-register-items/comment-on-applications
Sutherland Shire Council has hard copies of the documents available for inspection at 4 - 20 Eton Street, Sutherland. Hard copies of the documents may be inspected by appointment at Level 11 Concierge, 4 Parramatta Square, Parramatta between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
