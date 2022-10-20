Kamper slams Bayside clearways extension as "sterilised driving path" for shire

"Atrocious, obscene, absurd" - this is how Rockdale MP Steve Kamper describes the NSW Government's proposal to extend clearway hours along The Grand Parade, Sandringham Street and Rock Point Road.
The proposed clearways changes are:
Speaking in State Parliament on October 18, Mr Kamper described the extended clearways proposal as a "sterilised driving path" for Sutherland Shire residents.
"It is the same stunt the Government tried before the last election, and it backflipped soon after it," Mr Kamper said.
"When Transport for NSW announced this proposal just over three weeks ago, with limited information and a short, inadequate public consultation process, I immediately asked for a full briefing from the Minister. Yesterday,(October 17) I finally received that briefing from Transport for NSW. It was granted on the last day for submissions on the proposal-most convenient," he said.
"This proposal is being rushed through right before the election, just like the Government tried to ram through a similar proposal for 24hour clearways on Rocky Point Road at Ramsgate almost exactly four years ago.
"The fact is, this Government has failed again to deliver its promise to the people of the Sutherland shire to build the M6 tunnel all the way to Captain Cook Bridge. This is not the first time. It has promised and promised the M6, but it has shelved that promise yet again. Now the Government wants to compensate the losers of its broken promise, the people of the Sutherland shire, by gutting our area in St George."
Mr Kamper said the extended clearways proposal will result in a massive loss of street parking.
"For residents it means no deliveries, no access for home care, and no being picked up for work by a mate. Older residents can forget about relying on community transport to get them to a doctor. It will be disastrous for local businesses," he said.
"In Brighton alone, over one hundred car spots will be lost under the proposal. The Government wants to remove swimmer access to the beach during the day and remove access to daytime dining at established operations on the foreshore.
"If the Perrottet Government is brazen enough to ride roughshod through my community before the State election, NSW Labor will have these changes reversed after 25 March 2023."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
