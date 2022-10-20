Kamper slams Bayside clearways extension as "sterilised driving path" for shire

"The fact is, this Government has failed again to deliver its promise to the people of the Sutherland shire to build the M6 tunnel all the way to Captain Cook Bridge. This is not the first time. It has promised and promised the M6, but it has shelved that promise yet again. Now the Government wants to compensate the losers of its broken promise, the people of the Sutherland shire, by gutting our area in St George."