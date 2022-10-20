St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kamper slams Bayside clearways extension as "sterilised driving path" for shire

By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:24am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper speaking in State Parliament on October 18 on the NSW Government's proposed clearway extension.

"Atrocious, obscene, absurd" - this is how Rockdale MP Steve Kamper describes the NSW Government's proposal to extend clearway hours along The Grand Parade, Sandringham Street and Rock Point Road.

