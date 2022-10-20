St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George and Sutherland Community College's recognition for clients

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:20am
Clients and staff at St George and Sutherland Community College. Picture supplied

St George and Sutherland Community College disAbility clients recently received a visit from Senior Project Manager at Transport for NSW, Andrew Gay, who wanted to share his success of winning an award; 'Successful Places', for sustainability and social inclusion at the Como Station Upgrade.

