St George and Sutherland Community College disAbility clients recently received a visit from Senior Project Manager at Transport for NSW, Andrew Gay, who wanted to share his success of winning an award; 'Successful Places', for sustainability and social inclusion at the Como Station Upgrade.
He presented the clients with a certificate to congratulate and thank them for their contribution to this award.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
