Nominations open for Georges River Citizen of the Year

October 22 2022 - 4:00am
Ahmed Daaboul won the Young Citizen of the Year award, presented by Georges River Council, on January 26.

Nominations are now open for the Georges River Australia Day Awards 2023.

