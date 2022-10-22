Nominations open for Georges River Citizen of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Georges River Australia Day Awards 2023.
The annual awards are presented to recognise and honour individuals who have significantly contributed to the Georges River community.
The council is calling on locals to nominate their community hero in one of the following categories: Young Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.
Nominees will receive a formal letter confirming their nomination. Winners and nominators will receive invitations to the official award ceremony to be held on Australia Day, 26 January 2023 at the Marana Auditorium in Hurstville.
Nominees must be an Australian citizen and live in the Georges River Council local government area. All information contained in the nomination will be treated confidentially.
Follow the steps below when making a nomination:
1. Complete the nomination form and select the relevant award category for your nomination. Nomination forms are available at Council's Australia Day Festival and Awards webpage, Council's Customer Service Centre and Georges River libraries.
2. Provide a description of the nominee's achievements. The description should address the selection guidelines and eligibility as outlined in the form. You may either use the space provided or attach a separate page to the nomination. You can include supporting documentation and materials such as photographs or brochures.
3. Send completed nomination forms to Georges River Council no later than 4pm, Friday 25 November 2022.
. By Post: Australia Day Awards; C/- Events Team; Georges River Council; PO Box 205; HURSTVILLE NSW 1481; OR
. By Email: events@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council encourages everyone to nominate local residents who have shown outstanding community leadership in the past year.
"There are so many dedicated volunteers and community members making an impactful difference in Georges River, I urge you to put a nomination in for a deserving community hero."
To find out more information, visit:
