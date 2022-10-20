The Special Education Unit at Port Hacking High School got a real life glance into the workings behind giant supermarket chain, Woolworths in October.
As part of its new partnership with the Kirrawee store, students in the Moderate Intellectual Disability (IO) support class began work placement.
Excitedly, they had a behind the scenes look at the store's operations, and met many staff who showed them their daily roles.
They were guided by store manager, Wayne Rheinberger, who took them through the fruit sorting area and bakery, where they enjoyed some fresh donuts.
The group of students also had the opportunity to check out the fridge and freezer rooms, dock and delivery areas and recycling plant room.
During their induction, they fulfilled online shopping orders, packed stock onto shelves, and checked out the recycling and register operations.
Inclusive learning enables students to access authentic, relevant and meaningful learning opportunities, as part of the teaching strategies outlined by the Department of Education. Students gain practical experience through work placement and also learn about career choices.
The school's Head Teacher of Special Education, Abigail Gassman, says the work placement program, which continues each week in Term 4, is a valuable experience for students.
"We could not be happier with the arrangement. Staff at Woolworths also get to work alongside students with disabilities - front of house, and broaden their outlook on life, which is quite wonderful," she said.
"One parent reportedly emailed the Woolworths hub afterwards to thank staff for the opportunity, as their child came home talking about their experience, a child who rarely shares their experience at school."
