St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

NSW Ambulance paramedic and chaplain prepares to end 40 year career

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 5 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ambulance paramedic of 40 years, Bruce Tindale, is retiring. Picture supplied

It was in the 1970s when a young Bruce Tindale was glued to the popular US television drama Emergency, which followed Los Angeles paramedics on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.