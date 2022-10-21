Political battlelines have been drawn over the proposed introduction of extended weekday and new weekend clearways on The Grand Parade corridor from Kyeemagh to Sans Souci.
Labor MP for Rockdale Steve Kamper says the proposal will come at "a big cost to the St George community, all for the peaceful pleasure of the shire elite".
Mr Kamper said if a Labor government was elected in March, the changes would be reversed.
Liberal MP for Cronulla Mark Speakman claimed Mr Kamper was "living under a rock".
"Conditions have changed - The Grand Parade, General Holmes Drive and Sandringham Street are not local roads; they are the main corridor between Sydney and the south," Mr Speakman said.
The proposed changes by Transport for NSW, which Mr Speakman announced in September, will see clearways in both directions from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends.
Mr Kamper told Parliament on October 18 he asked for a full briefing from the minister following the announcement and received it from TfNSW on October 17, the the last day for submissions.
"Pardon me for being cynical, but I am suspicious that this proposal is being rushed through right before the election, just like the government tried to ram through a similar proposal for 24-hour clearways on Rocky Point Road at Ramsgate almost exactly four years ago," he said.
"The fact is, this government has failed again to deliver its promise to the people of Sutherland Shire to build the M6 tunnel all the way to Captain Cook Bridge.
"This is not the first time. It has promised and promised the M6, but it has shelved that promise yet again.
"Now the government wants to compensate the losers of its broken promise, the people of Sutherland shire, by gutting our area in St George."
Mr Kamper said the proposal would result in a massive loss of street parking.
"For residents it means no deliveries, no access for home care, and no being picked up for work by a mate," he said.
"Older residents can forget about relying on community transport to get them to a doctor. It will be disastrous for local businesses.
"I have had business owners pleading with me to stop this clearway proposal. They have invested their life savings in their businesses, and they believe this will be the final nail in the coffin; it will close them down."
Mr Kamper said, in the Brighton-Le-Sands Pavilion precinct, four substantial restaurant operations would not have delivery access.
"The clearways proposal will not see the light of day under a Minns Labor government," he said.
"If this washed-up Perrottet government is brazen enough to ride roughshod through my community before the State election, NSW Labor will have these changes reversed after 25 March 2023."
Mr Speakman told Parliament the following day Mr Kamper was showing "contempt" for residents throughout the shire and many parts of St George who used the corridor.
"Over many decades, Sydney's traffic patterns had changed," Mr Speakman said..
"Often, the worst traffic these days is not during what was once regarded as peak hour but throughout the day during the week, and at weekends," he said.
"That is why we have to look at not only building new and expensive infrastructure but also using existing infrastructure in the most effective way.
"Thus, the government has rolled out very successful clearways across Sydney. In southern Sydney, very successful clearways have been created along the Princes Highway from Sutherland to Blakehurst and also on Taren Point Road from the Kingsway down to Captain Cook Bridge.
"But for commuters from the shire, other parts of the St George area and even the Illawarra travelling to the city, The Grand Parade corridor through Ramsgate and Brighton-Le-Sands is a notorious bottleneck."
Mr Speakman said, as a result of the position taken by Mr Kamper, "the battle lines are drawn".
"What does [Mr Kamper] say about struggling parents going to and from work, taking their kids to events, visiting friends and families or visiting relatives in nursing homes and hospitals?" Mr Speakman said.
"What does he say about those people who want to see less congestion in that corridor? He says it is 'all for the peaceful pleasure of the shire elite' "
Mr Speakman said the present government was building the M6 Motorway Stage 1, "which the member for Rockdale and Labor have fought against tooth and nail".
Mr Speakman said the clearways proposal included parking offsets to mitigate any loss of traffic for businesses.
"They are on the website and include about 19 indented new parking bays along The Grand Parade, an extra seven spaces on Princess Street, nine on Teralba Road and eight on O'Neill Street," he said.
"There will be no loss of loading zones for the Pavilion; they will be moved 100 metres south. There will be new bike racks and a new paved area for a wider footpath."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
