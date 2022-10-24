Two Veteran residents from the Sutherland Shire have recently won medals at the Surf Life Saving World Championships; Dane Hurst and Louise Skjeime .
They were part of the first ever team of Defence Veterans to compete on the world stage at the 2022 Lifesaving Worlds in Italy, showcasing to the world that service and lifesaving go hand in hand.
The team brought home 35 medals and the results show what can achieved when veterans live the motto: I am the Master of my fate, I am the Captain of my soul.
Dane joined the 2nd Commando Regiment in 2005 and was deployed to Afghanistan working within the sniper team and VIP protection.
Dane had previously competed in the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series,and had placed second in the Australian open Ironman before joining the Defence Force.
Louise joined the Royal Australian Navy in April 2006 and worked in Maritime Logistic Support Operations before being posted.
Louise is the Garie Surf Life Saving Club IRB Captain.
