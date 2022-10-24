St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Veterans of surf lifesaving

John Veage
By John Veage
October 24 2022 - 12:00am
Cronulla's Dane Hurst is a former Nutri Grain Ironman.

Two Veteran residents from the Sutherland Shire have recently won medals at the Surf Life Saving World Championships; Dane Hurst and Louise Skjeime .

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

