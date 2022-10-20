Carla Papac strikes gold at Coolangatta

There was a major upset in the recent 2022 Coolangatta Gold Ironwoman race with former Sutherland Shire competitor Carla Papac defeating four time champion Courtney Hancock in a closely fought contest.
Papac, grew up at Hurstville Grove, a long way from the surf and went to Danebank girls school. She joined the Cronulla surf club in nippers and competed in Cronulla until this season.
She has been competing all her life in surf life saving competitions even whilst in university completing her degree as an exercise physiologist.
Carla is a former U19 Australian iron woman Champion, with many more titles in State and World championships.This was Carla's third attempt at the Coolangatta Gold, placing 4th in 2019 and 7th in 2020.
Carla made the move from Cronulla to Noosa just four months ago to train with legendary Ironman Darren Mercer. She caused the biggest upset of the day.
Heading into the final 8km run leg, there was nothing separating Papac and defending champion Hancock. But on the final stretch Papac pulled ahead and finished 36 seconds ahead of Hancock with a time of 4:27 hours.
"It's such an honour to win this event. I wasn't sure who was going to race and when I saw her [Hancock] name on the start list I thought 'you know what, I'd rather win against the top'.
"Making the move from Cronulla to Noosa was for a lot of reasons, not just the training and good weather, but the biggest reason is the coaches I've been surrounded with," she said.
Rounding out the Ironwoman podium was 2019 Coolangatta Gold champion Lana Rogers, another former Cronulla competitor, who after failing to finish last year was ecstatic to complete the toughest Ironwoman race on the surf sport calendar.
Despite carrying a calf tear into the men's race, Ali Day looked unstoppable throughout the grueling 41.8km Ironman, crossing the line in an impressive 3:57:49 hours.
"That win is just relief to be honest. I had to be really vulnerable today and lay it on the line, I had a lot to lose winning it seven times.
"I couldn't sleep last night, thinking 'what if my calf blows up in the first run leg and I still have to do the swim and the board'.
"I'm just lost for words, I'm stoked I was able to pull that one off," he said.
Surf Life Saving's iconic Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold had more than 800 athletes competing.
The event, made famous by the movie, has grown to feature Ironman and Ironwoman races and teams events, from youth age right through to masters.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
