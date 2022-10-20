St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Carla Papac strikes gold at Coolangatta

John Veage
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:06am, first published October 20 2022 - 9:25pm
Carla Papac, made the move from Sydney to Noosa four months ago to train with legendary Ironman Darren Mercer. Picture John Veage

There was a major upset in the recent 2022 Coolangatta Gold Ironwoman race with former Sutherland Shire competitor Carla Papac defeating four time champion Courtney Hancock in a closely fought contest.

